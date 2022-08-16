Weeks After 'Amazing' Utah Mom Is Killed with Her Children Home, Boyfriend Suspect Is Found Dead in Oregon

“In the state he was in, it was believed he had been there for about two weeks or so,” Heber City Police detective Joshua Weishar tells PEOPLE

By Christine Pelisek
Published on August 16, 2022 03:24 PM
Julie Burns
Julie Burns. Photo: Facebook

Weeks after a Utah mom was killed in her home, her boyfriend was found dead in Oregon.

On Tuesday, the Heber Police Department announced that Michael Grant Asman, the suspect in the killing of his 36-year-old girlfriend Julie Ann Burns, was found dead Monday afternoon by a U.S. Forest Service Ranger in Wallowa State Park near Joseph, Oregon.

Police say the ranger spotted Asman's white Chevrolet pick-up. His body was later found about 100 yards away from the vehicle.

Police believe he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

"In the state he was in, it was believed he had been there for about two weeks or so," Heber City Police detective Joshua Weishar tells PEOPLE.

Asman, 35, fled police after Burns was found dead around 10:30 a.m. on July 14 in her Heber City, Utah home. She had been fatally shot.

According to ABC4, Burns was killed while her two daughters were upstairs in the home. After the shooting, Asman allegedly told her daughters to close their eyes and then walked them past their mom's body out of the house, according to police documents obtained by ABC4.

"She was amazing," Julie's sister, Angela Edmunds told ABC4. "She was the best mom, the best sister. Just pray for her girls."

Police aren't sure exactly where he has been. He was last seen at a gas station in Heber City, FOX13 reported.

"We got an end point now so we can move backwards from there," Weishar says. "We have been monitoring his financials and haven't had any clues. Possibly based on the evidence we find at the scene we can work backwards. We sent several investigators up to Oregon."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Weishar says investigators may never know what exactly happened and why on the day of the murder.

"It is always good to have some whys and answer some questions as to what happened," he says. "Now we don't have any side of it. With both parties being deceased, at this point we don't know exactly what happened other than evidentiary stuff. We won't be able to get a verbal recant of what happened on that day."

"It's a tragic outcome all around," he adds.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

Related Articles
Gabby Petito
Family of Gabby Petito Will File $50M Wrongful Death Lawsuit Against Moab Police After Recorded Encounter
JAMIE LYNETTE YAZZIE death. Credit FBI
Boyfriend Accused of Murdering Navajo Woman Who Vanished and Was Found Dead 2 Years Later
Louisiana Boy, 4, Fatally Shot in 'Negligent' Incident
'Beautiful Spirit' Who Worked with Abuse Survivors Is Killed in Alleged Act of Domestic Violence
Courtney and Eric Huard
Mysterious Deaths of Rhode Island Couple Found Slain with Kids Home Was Actually Murder-Suicide: Police
Terrica Leeanice Williams, Christopher Williams
Ga. Army Soldier Chased Wife into Shopping Center Before Fatally Shooting Her in Murder-Suicide
Johana Cabrales-Hernandez
'Beautiful Soul' Was Murdered by Father of Her Children — Who Then Fled and Was Killed in Police Standoff
George Dodson, 23, is facing murder and arson charges, after police say he killed his 22-year-old wife and set their New London home ablaze with their 1-year-old infant inside
Navy Sailor Allegedly Confesses to Murdering Wife with Hammer, Setting Home on Fire to Kill Their Baby
Quinn Arielle Hallacy
Mich. Mom Is Stabbed to Death While 3 Children Were Home Before Suspect Husband Allegedly Fled
Dawn Gillard's children Katelynn, Ronald, and Joshua. All four were killed by her husband (the children's dad).. https://www.gofundme.com/f/gillard-family-memorial-support
Man Who Allegedly Killed Wife, 3 Kids in May Was Recently Charged After Suicide Attempt
Jon Stevenson, 57, and Adam Stevenson, 14
Ohio Boy, 14, Fatally Shoots Dad Before Turning Gun on Himself, Bodies Found by Mom
Kim Ebright, Dayton Cowdrey, Tirany L. Savage, Bo Savage
4 Family Members Die in Murder-Suicide Days After Judge Denied Woman's Order of Protection Petition
Alexis Gabe
Calif. Woman Vanished in January, Police Just Found Handwritten Letters by Ex on Where Body Might Be
Damaris Maravilla
Young N.Y.C. Mom 2 Days Away from Celebrating First Mother's Day Is Killed, Boyfriend Arrested
Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background
N.Y. Man Allegedly Looked for Ex-Girlfriend's Home for More than a Week Before Killing Her
Azsia Johnson https://www.gofundme.com/f/asia-johnson?qid=be1d44fe41c188be4e467f08520c654e
Aspiring Pediatric Nurse Identified as Mom Shot in the Head While Pushing Her Baby in a Stroller
Destini Smothers
N.Y. Mom Was Found Slain in Trunk 20 Months Ago. Her Common-Law Husband Was Just Charged in Florida