Weeks After 'Amazing' Utah Mom Is Killed with Her Children Home, Boyfriend Suspect Is Found Dead in Oregon

Weeks after a Utah mom was killed in her home, her boyfriend was found dead in Oregon.

On Tuesday, the Heber Police Department announced that Michael Grant Asman, the suspect in the killing of his 36-year-old girlfriend Julie Ann Burns, was found dead Monday afternoon by a U.S. Forest Service Ranger in Wallowa State Park near Joseph, Oregon.

Police say the ranger spotted Asman's white Chevrolet pick-up. His body was later found about 100 yards away from the vehicle.

Police believe he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

"In the state he was in, it was believed he had been there for about two weeks or so," Heber City Police detective Joshua Weishar tells PEOPLE.

Asman, 35, fled police after Burns was found dead around 10:30 a.m. on July 14 in her Heber City, Utah home. She had been fatally shot.

According to ABC4, Burns was killed while her two daughters were upstairs in the home. After the shooting, Asman allegedly told her daughters to close their eyes and then walked them past their mom's body out of the house, according to police documents obtained by ABC4.

"She was amazing," Julie's sister, Angela Edmunds told ABC4. "She was the best mom, the best sister. Just pray for her girls."

Police aren't sure exactly where he has been. He was last seen at a gas station in Heber City, FOX13 reported.

"We got an end point now so we can move backwards from there," Weishar says. "We have been monitoring his financials and haven't had any clues. Possibly based on the evidence we find at the scene we can work backwards. We sent several investigators up to Oregon."

Weishar says investigators may never know what exactly happened and why on the day of the murder.

"It is always good to have some whys and answer some questions as to what happened," he says. "Now we don't have any side of it. With both parties being deceased, at this point we don't know exactly what happened other than evidentiary stuff. We won't be able to get a verbal recant of what happened on that day."

"It's a tragic outcome all around," he adds.

