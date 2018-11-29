Wedding Photographer Accused of Sex with Guest Allegedly Threatened Cops: 'Y'all Families Will Be Dead'

After a wedding photographer was arrested on Saturday after allegedly having sex with a guest, she allegedly threatened police officers and even their children, according to a police report obtained by PEOPLE.

Katherine Mehta, who moonlights as a model and uses the name Max McIntyre professionally, sat in the back of a Parker County Sheriff’s patrol car and allegedly yelled at deputies. “Y’all families will be dead by Christmas” and “Y’alls daughters are dead.”

Mehta, 26, was charged with one misdemeanor count of public intoxication and one felony count of obstruction or retaliation, according to the report.

At 8:49 p.m. last Saturday, Mehta was asked to leave the Springs Event Pavilion in Weatherford, Texas, after allegedly having sex with a guest. “She was told it was inappropriate,” the report states. She then allegedly walked toward a water fountain on site and began to yell before urinating on a nearby tree.

Two off-duty officers were there and approached Mehta and “found her to have a strong odor of alcohol emitting from her breath and person,” the police report alleges.

The officers determined she had allegedly lost all of her mental and physical faculties, according to the report.

She has since been released from jail after posting bail for at least $10,000, according to online records.

PEOPLE was unable to reach Mehta. It was unclear whether Mehta had obtained an attorney or made a first appearance before a judge.

Local TV station WFAA 8 spoke with a woman who identified herself as Mehta’s sister, who said Mehta had been given spiked drinks unwittingly.

“She said she went outside, and she said these two men tried to approach her and do inappropriate things,” the woman told the TV reporter. “And she said she was yelling and trying to get help, and things got turned around in a negative way.”