Waukesha Victim's Organs May Be Donated to Christmas Parade Survivors: 'God Works in Mysterious Ways'

Jane Kulich was killed by a speeding car that plowed through a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, on Sunday

Even after her death, Jane Kulich is not done giving.

The mother of three was killed by a speeding car that plowed through a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, on Sunday. Her sister-in-law, Shawn Kulich, told PEOPLE on Tuesday that some of Jane's organs may be donated to some of the survivors of the tragedy.

Jane was an organ donor, confirms her daughter, Taylor.

"God works in mysterious ways," Shawn wrote in a text message. "My brother and his children were so thrilled to learn this news. Some tears from this tragedy have been turned into tears of joy now!!!! I know Jane is smiling for this!"

Speaking with PEOPLE, Shawn described her sister-in-law as a regular churchgoer who prioritized her kids and her grandchildren. Fun-loving with a quick sense of humor, she was a die-hard fan of the Green Bay Packers.

"She just was an amazing mother. Amazing mother, amazing grandmother, amazing sister-in-law, all around good people," she told PEOPLE. "One of the things my brother said earlier today is he just could not get over all the phone calls and the texts and the people coming by. He had no idea how so many people loved Jane."

On the day of the tragedy, Shawn said Jane died "doing something she loved."

waukesha victim Credit: gofundme

"Her employer asked her to go to the parade and help pass out candy to the children dressed in a Christmas outfit," she recalled. "That's a thing she loved to do, was doing that for the children."

Above all, Shawn told PEOPLE she wants the world to know that Jane "wouldn't want people to hate."

"Jane's heart was a heart of gold. She would want whoever's still in the hospital to heal totally and well, and their families," she said. "I know she'd be hurting for everybody else right now, but I do know she would want the world to know that this was an awful, awful tragedy, but she wouldn't want people to hate or hurt each other because of it."

Jane leaves behind her husband, as well as three children and three grandchildren. Her loved ones have set up a GoFundMe campaign for her funeral expenses.

Six people have died following Sunday's attack, including 8-year-old Jackson Sparks, his family announced in a GoFundMe Tuesday.

On Monday, authorities announced that 48 people were injured in the incident, but charging documents reveal that a total of 62 people were injured, NPR, CNN and ABC News report.

Waukesha Christmas Parade The car seen speeding through the parade route | Credit: City of Waukesha

Footage from the parade posted on The City of Waukesha Facebook page shows a red SUV blazing down the roadway after a marching band passes by while playing "Jingle Bells."

Shortly before entering the shot around 20:40 in the clip, a car horn can be heard honking as some witnesses seemingly scream at the sight. Police can then be seen rushing down the street toward the scene.

The Milwaukee Dancing Grannies confirmed Sunday evening that some of their members and volunteers were also among those hit by the car. Members of another marching band were also struck. Spectator-shot footage further shows the SUV nearly ran over a toddler as she danced in the street.