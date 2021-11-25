The Children's Hospital of Wisconsin released an update Wednesday afternoon regarding the status of their juvenile patients, with three of them able to go home for the holiday

Waukesha Tragedy: Three More Children Are Going Home for Thanksgiving After Being Hospitalized

The Children's Hospital of Wisconsin is sharing some much-needed good news in the wake of the tragedy in Waukesha on Sunday.

In a release sent to PEOPLE on Wednesday afternoon, a hospital representative was "thankful to share" that three children injured in the car rampage have been released in time for the Thanksgiving holiday.

"We are thankful to share that three more kids injured on Sunday will be home for Thanksgiving, where they will continue their recovery," the statement read.

Ten patients continue to be cared for at Children's Wisconsin, officials said in the release. Five are in critical condition, two in fair condition, and three in good condition.

"No matter where our patients and families are, we are committed to supporting their physical and emotional needs," they added. "We also are committed to supporting kids and families who are reflecting on the tragedy and the impact it has had on their lives."

Families who need support can call the Children's Wisconsin Mental and Behavioral Health Helpline at 414-266-6500. Individuals also can call or text the Disaster Distress Helpline at 800-985-5990.

On Sunday, a man identified as Darrell Brooks allegedly drove his vehicle along a Christmas parade route in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

Five people were later pronounced dead as a result of the attack, with a sixth person — 8-year-old Jackson Sparks — succumbing to his injuries on Tuesday.

A representative from Children's Wisconsin previously confirmed that 16 children has been admitted to the facility after being injured at the parade.

"Two families were able to take their children home Monday, where they will continue to recover physically and emotionally from this tragic event. The conditions of the 13 other patients being cared for at Children's are: six in critical condition, three in fair condition, four in good condition," the representative said in a statement Tuesday.

Previously, it was reported that the five people who had died from Sunday's tragedy were Tammy Durand, 52; Jane Kulich, 52; Leanne Owens, 71; Virginia Sorenson, 79; and Wilhelm 'Bill' Hospel, 82.

Three of the victims were marching with the Dancing Grannies, a dance troupe of women over the age of 50, when they were struck.

Charging documents have revealed that a total of 62 people were injured, NPR, CNN and ABC News report.

Police alleged Monday that Brooks barreled into the parade following a "domestic dispute," but no further information about the dispute was released.

Brooks has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the paradegoers' deaths, and authorities say that he could face additional charges as the investigation continues.

He appeared in court Tuesday, though it is not yet clear if he has entered a plea to the charges against him.