Waukesha Tragedy: 4 More Children Discharged from Hospital in Wisconsin, 1 Remains in Care
One child remains at Children's Hospital of Wisconsin in "fair condition" after the Nov. 21 Christmas parade tragedy that killed six and injured dozens
Four more children injured in the attack at a Christmas Parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, last month have been discharged in time for the holidays.
Tami Hughes, Senior External Communications Specialist at the Children's Hospital of Wisconsin, confirmed on Tuesday that two of the victims have been discharged, after two more children were able to go home last week.
According to the update, one child still remains in the care of the hospital and is listed "in fair condition."
On Nov. 21, Darrell Brooks allegedly drove his SUV into a Christmas parade procession in downtown Waukesha.
Six people have died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash: Tammy Durand, 52; Jane Kulich, 52; Leanne Owens, 71; Virginia Sorenson, 79; Wilhelm "Bill" Hospel, 82; and Jackson Sparks, 8.
Police have alleged that Brooks, 39, had been involved in a "domestic dispute" before the tragedy occurred.
CNN reports that Brooks was out on bond at the time of the attack, after allegedly running over a woman earlier in November who told authorities she's the mother of his child, court documents show.
Brooks has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide, according to CNN and NPR, and faces up to life in prison if convicted on all counts.
