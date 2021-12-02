The Children's Hospital of Wisconsin reported the release of two additional juvenile victims of the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy last month

Waukesha Tragedy: 2 More Children Have Been Released from the Hospital

Two more children have been released from the Children's Hospital of Wisconsin after sustaining injuries during last month's Christmas parade in Waukesha.

A hospital representative in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, confirmed on Wednesday night that the two have been released from their care to "continue their recovery from home."

The children's hospital is still caring for five children, with four in fair condition and one in serious condition, according to Senior External Communications Specialist Tami Hughes.

"It is important for the community to understand that while the medical conditions of the children involved have improved, many face a journey of long recovery as a result of serious injuries," stated the release from Hughes.

The news comes after a ninth child admitted to Children's Wisconsin was discharged on Sunday. Future updates on the children still in the hospital's care will be released here.

On Nov. 21, Darrell Brooks allegedly drove his SUV into a Christmas parade procession in downtown Waukesha.

Six people have died as a result of their injuries sustained in the crash: Tammy Durand, 52; Jane Kulich, 52; Leanne Owens, 71; Virginia Sorenson, 79; Wilhelm "Bill" Hospel, 82; and Jackson Sparks, 8.

Charging documents revealed that a total of 62 people were injured, NPR, CNN and ABC News reported.

Police alleged last week that Brooks, 39, had been involved in a "domestic dispute" before the incident occurred.

Brooks has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide, according to CNN and NPR, and faces up to life in prison if convicted on all counts.