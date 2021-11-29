Waukesha Honors Victims of Christmas Parade Tragedy 1 Week After Man Killed 6, Injured Dozens

A ninth child admitted to Children's Wisconsin after last weekend's tragedy was discharged on Sunday, per the hospital

The City of Waukesha is honoring the victims of the Christmas parade tragedy, one week after the incident that left six people dead and dozens more injured.

At 4:39 p.m. on Sunday, locals held a moment of silence with Mayor Shawn Reilly and the City Council in a virtual event streamed on the city's Facebook page.

Residents were then invited to help "light the City blue" as part of Waukesha's "Unite with a Blue Light" campaign by turning on a blue light outside of their house throughout the holiday season, per the city website.

The free blue bulbs handed out by City Councilors and businesses in the downtown area were donated by Batteries Plus, Home Depot, TNT Ace Hardware and Joe and Megan Schobert.

"We are thankful for our community, for your support of our first responders, and for your love for your fellow neighbor," said the special message from the Mayor's office. "Let's continue to come together in unity."

Also on Sunday, a ninth child admitted to Children's Wisconsin after last weekend's tragedy was discharged from the hospital, according to a release obtained by PEOPLE. Seven other children remain in the hospital; three are in serious condition, three are in fair condition and one is in good condition.

"We hold deep appreciation for the care and compassion of the Children's Wisconsin team and the ongoing support of our community," the hospital said.

Darrell Brooks has been identified as the man who allegedly plowed his SUV into a crowd of people along the parade route in Waukesha. Waukesha Police Chief Daniel Thompson said at a Monday press conference that the 39-year-old man had been involved in a "domestic dispute" before the incident occurred.

Six people have died as a result of their injuries sustained in the crash: Tammy Durand, 52; Jane Kulich, 52; Leanne Owens, 71; Virginia Sorenson, 79; Wilhelm "Bill" Hospel, 82; and Jackson Sparks, 8.