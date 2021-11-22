One local outlet reports a "massive police presence and many ambulances" in the downtown area of the city of Waukesha on Sunday following the mass casualty event

Many Injured After Car Plows Through Waukesha Christmas Parade in Wisconsin: Reports

Multiple people have reportedly been injured in a mass casualty incident after a car plowed through a Christmas Parade in Waukesha, Wis., on Sunday, per local reports and eyewitnesses.

According to CBS58, the parade area was evacuated around 5 p.m. local time following reports of possible shots fired.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

WISN12 News reports a "massive police presence and many ambulances" in the downtown area of the city.

Footage from the parade posted on The City of Waukesha Facebook page shows a red SUV blazing down the roadway after a marching band passes by while playing "Jingle Bells."

Shortly before entering the shot around 20:40 into the clip, a car horn can be heard honking as some witnesses seemingly scream at the sight. Police can then be seen rushing down the street toward the scene.

One witness told the station that a group called The Dancing Grannies were among those hit by the car, with at least four members on the ground in front of their family. Members of another marching band were also struck.

Waukesha Christmas Parade Credit: City of Waukesha

A video shared by a user on Twitter also shows a red SUV barrelling through barricades on the road.

Another witness told WISN12 on Facebook that the SUV struck the group, sending one person flying over the hood.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Waukesha police have advised people to avoid the downtown area at this time. A family reunification center has been set up at the Metro Transit Center by Bank St., according to an update from the department on Facebook.