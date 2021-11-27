Waukesha Tragedy: 4th Child Leaves Hospital on Thanksgiving, 4 Remain in Serious Condition

Nine children injured at the Waukesha Christmas parade remain in the care of the Children's Hospital of Wisconsin

A fourth child was released from the Children's Hospital of Wisconsin on Thanksgiving after being injured at the Waukesha Christmas parade on Sunday.

In a release sent to PEOPLE on Thursday, the hospital said that the unidentified child will continue to recover at home.

Six people have now died after an SUV barreled through the parade route last weekend. At least 48 were injured as a result of the tragedy, according to Waukesha Police Chief Daniel Thompson.

"We are thankful for the outpouring of support for the children injured in the Waukesha tragedy and for our teams who are caring for them," the release stated.

Nine children injured at the Waukesha parade currently remain in the hospital's care, four of which remain in serious condition. Three are in fair condition and two are in good condition.

A representative from Children's Wisconsin previously confirmed that 16 children had been admitted to the hospital after being injured at Sunday's holiday parade. On Wednesday, Children's Wisconsin said in a release to PEOPLE that three other children had been sent home ahead of Thanksgiving.

The day prior, 8-year-old Jackson Sparks became the sixth victim to die from injuries he sustained in the tragedy. According to a GoFundMe campaign set up by his family, Sparks underwent brain surgery and needed "a miracle."

Sparks is the youngest of the six victims that died. The five others reported dead are Tammy Durand, 52; Jane Kulich, 52; Leanne Owens, 71; Virginia Sorenson, 79; and Wilhelm 'Bill' Hospel, 82.

Darrell Brooks has been identified as the man who allegedly drove his vehicle along a Christmas parade route in Waukesha. Thompson said at a Monday press conference that Brooks, 39, had been involved in a "domestic dispute" prior to the incident.

In Wednesday's release, Children's Wisconsin said it remains committed to supporting the physical and emotional needs of the victims and their families in wake of the tragedy.

"We also are committed to supporting kids and families who are reflecting on the tragedy and the impact it has had on their lives," the hospital said.