Police say that Darrell Brooks, 39, was fleeing a "domestic dispute" and drove his SUV into a parade, killing five and injuring 48

Waukesha Christmas Parade Tragedy: Cops Name Victims and Say That Driver Was Fleeing 'Domestic Dispute'

The car seen speeding through the parade route

Police have identified five people who were killed when a driver barreled through a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wis.

In a press conference on Monday afternoon, Waukesha Police Chief Daniel Thompson read the names and ages of the victims: Virginia Sorenson, 79; Leanna Owens, 71; Tamara Duran, 52; James Coolidge, 52; and Wilhem Hospel, 82.

Thompson also said that at least 48 people — many of them children — were injured in the attack.

On Sunday afternoon, the suspected driver, 39-year-old Darrell Brooks, drove his SUV along the parade route, striking dozens of people. Witnesses have alleged that Brooks was calm as he drove from side to side, targeting his victims.

But in the press conference, Thompson said that Brooks had been involved in a "domestic dispute" moments prior to driving onto the parade route. He did not elaborate on the nature of the dispute.

Darrell Brooks Credit: Wisconsin Department of Justice

Multiple videos from the event showed a red SUV that police say was registered to Brooks as it sped through the parade route, striking band members, cheerleaders, dancers and onlookers. One of the groups that the car hit was the "Dancing Grannies," a troupe of elderly dancers.

Waukesha Police Chief Dan Thompson said Sunday evening that one of his officers fired several shots at the SUV to try to stop it. No bystanders were injured as a result of the officer's actions.

Police say there is no connection to terrorism at this time.

In a statement, Children's Wisconsin pediatric hospital confirmed that they treated 18 minor victims, ranging in age from 3 to 16 years old. Six of the children required surgery and 10 remained in the intensive care unit as of midday Monday.