They were parents and grandparents who loved their families and wanted to celebrate the holidays, but were killed in a senseless act of violence

'Dancing Grannies' and Loving Parents: These Are the 5 Victims of the Waukesha Christmas Parade Attack

They came from different walks of life, but the victims of Sunday's deadly rampage in Wisconsin had come together to celebrate the upcoming holidays at the annual Waukesha Christmas parade.

But the lighthearted celebration turned to tragedy when, police say, 39-year-old Darrell Brooks drove his SUV along the parade route, striking dozens of people. Police say that five people are dead and 48 more are injured, some of them seriously.

Many of the injured are children, but the fatalities include women who were part of the Dancing Grannies, a dance troupe of women over 50.

Below is a list of the victims who lost their lives in the Christmas parade tragedy.

Tammy Durand, 52

A stay-at-home grandmother who cared for her 2-year-old grandson, Durand spent some of her free time volunteering as a hospice and critical care chaplain at Waukesha Memorial Hospital.

Durand, a seminary graduate of Liberty University, made headlines in 2009 when she rescued a homeless man from drowning in the Wisconsin River.

Durand was an avid runner who would exercise daily no matter the weather — but she still loved her sweets. "She ate Twinkies for breakfast," recalls her husband, Dave Durand.

Tammy had just joined the Dancing Grannies. "She was the youngest one of them, and it was her first performance," her husband Dave tells PEOPLE. "But she danced her way through life, even if there wasn't music."

Wilhelm 'Bill' Hospel, 82

A retired steel mill worker, Hospel — affectionately known as "Uncle Bill" — had immigrated from Germany with his three older brothers.

Hospel was at the parade to watch his wife of more than 60 years, Lola, perform with the Dancing Grannies. (She was also hurt in the incident, but her injuries are not believed to be life threatening.)

With two children and two grandchildren, Hospel was known for his outgoing personality and mischievous sense of humor. "He and his brothers together just had a naughty streak," his niece, Nita Hospel, tells PEOPLE. "They just egged each other on to do naughty things."

But beneath his fun-loving persona was a man with a big heart. "He was the uncle you want; he would do anything for family," says Nita. "Just being around him, you always knew you were loved."

Jane Kulich, 52

A teller at Citizens Bank, Kulich was representing her employer in the parade procession when she was struck and killed. Dressed as one of Santa's helpers, she was passing out candy along the parade route.

Kulich, a regular churchgoer, prioritized her kids and her grandchildren. Fun-loving with a quick sense of humor, she was a die-hard fan of the Green Bay Packers.

"Jane was all about family," her sister-in-law, Shawn Kulich, tells PEOPLE. "She was the matriarch of her family. She just loved to be with her grandchildren."

"She just was an amazing mother, amazing grandmother, amazing sister-in-law," Shawn Kulich continues. "All around good people. My brother says he just can't get over all the phone calls and the texts and the people coming by. He had no idea how so many people loved Jane."

Virginia Sorenson, 79

Sorenson, the choreographer of the Dancing Grannies, had been with the troupe for 19 years and was known for her energetic demeanor and quick smile. She was holding the troupe's banner when she was struck and killed on Sunday.

Known as "Ginny" to all her friends, Sorenson was always willing to patiently teach newcomers the routines. Despite a bad back and a bad hip, she continued to dance with the troupe. When she was not working with the group she would spend time with her three grown children and six grandchildren.

Those close to Sorenson say that dancing was her favorite hobby.

"What did she like about it? Everything," her husband of 56 years, David Sorenson, tells the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel. "She liked the instructing. She liked the dancing and the camaraderie of the women. She liked to perform."

Leanna Owens, 71

The smallest, shortest member of the Dancing Grannies, Owens was a fireball of energy who had danced with the troupe for several years. A mother of two grown sons, Owens worked as an apartment manager where she was known for being kind to the tenants.

"She didn't have a mean bone in her body. She was the nicest lady," Dave Schmidt, who owns two of the apartments that Owens managed, told the Journal-Sentinel.