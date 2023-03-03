WATCH: Alex Murdaugh Is Led Out of Courthouse in Jumpsuit and Handcuffs Following Sentencing

After Alex Murdaugh, 54, was convicted and given two life sentences for the 2021 murders of his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul, he was led out of the South Carolina courthouse in a tan jumpsuit and handcuffs.

While he was being led toward a police van, a heckler began referencing the mysterious death of 19-year-old Stephen Smith in 2015. Smith's death was ruled a hit-and-run at the time, but many have speculated that the Murdaughs are connected to the death.

"Buster is next," the heckler yelled, implying that Murdaugh's surviving son is connected to Smith's death. "Justice for Stephen Smith, Alex. Buster is next. Your son is next, Alex."

Authorities have not accused the Murdaugh family of being connected to the death and neither Murdaugh nor Buster have been charged in connection with Smith's death.

Alex Murdaugh. Chris Carlson/AP/Shutterstock

According to FITSnews, at the time of Smith's death, authorities believed Smith ran out of gas and was walking home before he was killed.

Stephen Smith. Facebook

During the investigation, Buster's name was mentioned more than 40 times, according to the outlet, with more than half of the people interviewed telling South Carolina Highway Patrol detectives that they heard Buster was involved. But he was never brought in for questioning and the case went cold. Authorities have never called Smith's death a murder.

However, authorities have announced they are reopening the investigation into Smith's death.

Authorities have also reopned the investigation into the 2018 death of the Gloria Satterfield, the Murdaugh family housekeeper who died after what was purported at the time to be a trip-and-fall accident at the family's former home in Hampton, S.C.

Gloria Satterfield. Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Home

Authorities later alleged that Murdaugh defrauded Satterfield's family out of a $4.5 million insurance settlement after she died.

Even after Murdaugh's double murder conviction, he still faces dozens of additional charges for alleged financial crimes, including misappropriating money from his law firm, defrauding clients of funds and computer crimes. A trial for those charges will be held at a later date.