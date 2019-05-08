Wash. Woman, 44, Accused of Raping 11-Year-Old Boy on the Lacrosse Team Coached By Her Husband

A Washington woman has been charged with four counts of first-degree child rape after cops say she had sex with an 11-year-old boy who played on her husband’s lacrosse team.

Su Hyon Dillon, 44, allegedly had sex with the boy between May 2014 and May 2015, police allege in charging documents first obtained by the Tacoma News Tribune. The alleged victim played lacrosse with Dillon’s son and her husband was the coach.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Police say that most of the alleged abuse occurred at Dillion’s home in Puyallup, Washington. One incident allegedly happened at a San Diego hotel while the team as traveling for competition.

According to the charging documents, which were also obtained by Q13Fox.com, the boy began exhibiting troubling behavior at home and at school, so his mother sent him to live with his father. The boy began counseling, where he disclosed the alleged relationship with Dillon.

According to the charging documents, the boy claimed that Dillon first kissed him when he was 10 years old. They later allegedly began to have sex, the boy told his therapist.

“He said one time on a ride home she pulled over and told him that what they were doing was a secret because she wanted their relationship to continue and become more serious,” prosecutors wrote in the charging documents.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

The boy also claimed that she had given him $200 for his birthday.

When police interviewed Dillion, she allegedly confessed to the abuse. “She said she was the adult and should have known better,” the charging documents state. “She admitted having problems in her marriage and that the victim made her feel good.”

Dillon’s arrest has shocked the community.

“This is somebody who has taken advantage of kids who are 10 and 11 years old. They’re not able to make those types of decisions at that age,” Pierce County Sheriff Department Detective Ed Troyer told KOMO. “This is disturbing as a parent because you are sending your kid off to a friend’s house with what appeared to be a parent or parents who also coached the team, upstanding in the community, only to have your son victimized.”

PEOPLE confirms that Dillon has pleaded not guilty to the charges and been released on her own recognizance.

A judge ordered her to have no contact with children, including her own. PEOPLE was unable to find a lawyer who represents Dillon.