A Washington woman is dead after authorities say she was shot and killed during an apparent road rage incident on Saturday.

Raelyn Davis, 24, was riding as a passenger in a 2014 Kia Sorrento near Skykomish, Wash. Authorities say that an unidentified suspect opened fire on the vehicle from a dark-colored Subaru SUV with a roof-mounted cargo basket. The shooter's vehicle then fled the scene.

Authorities say that Davis was hit by at least one bullet. She died at the scene.

The interaction allegedly began as a road rage incident between the Kia and the Subaru.

"This one started out with high beams being flashed," Washington State Trooper Kelsey Harding. tells Fox 13. "I'm not sure what the suspect vehicle was upset about, but the victim vehicle was just driving home from being at Oktoberfest."

Davis' grandmother tells KOMO-TV that she was riding in the Kia with another family: a husband, wife and their children. After spending the day at an Oktoberfest, Davis was planning to celebrate her father's birthday that night in Leavenworth.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

The shooting has left Davis' friends and family in shock. A GoFundMe has been set up to cover funeral expenses.

"I will never understand why someone like Raelyn Davis — who was kind, caring, loving and always smiling like a ray of sunshine — could tragically have her life end this way," her sister, Carlin Taylor, wrote on the GoFundMe. "A fun trip to Leavenworth with her and some friends turned into a true tragedy."

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call or email Detective Sergeant Michael Marken at the Washington Highway Patrol at 360-654-1140.