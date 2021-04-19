A GoFundMe campaign for Lilly Dewey, 5, says she faces a long road to recovery

Wash. Woman Killed and Daughter, 5, Injured — and Suspect Is Ex Who'd Been Kicked Out of House

A Washington State mother was stabbed to death and her 5-year-old daughter was severely injured in an attack allegedly perpetrated by the mom's ex-boyfriend.

Kassie Dewey, according to court filings, was found dead inside the garage of her Spokane home on April 11. Nearby, they allegedly found Dewey's 41-year-old ex, Joshua Phillips.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Court documents allege that Phillips was conscious, but seemed intoxicated — possibly from inhaling the fumes that were being emitted by the two running cars inside the garage.

Police also found the 35-year-old mother's daughter, Lilly, whose throat had been cut. In addition, the little girl had several stab wounds.

A GoFundMe campaign for the child says that Lilly has undergone multiple surgeries since the Sunday attack.

The GoFundMe page explains that, while Lilly remains in the hospital and is listed in stable condition, she faces a long road to recovery.

Police were called to Dewey's residence by her two older children, who returned to find the doors all locked. They used a ladder to enter the home through a window, finding the home in disarray.

The two older children made their way to the garage, and could hear a running vehicle inside. They called police after finding the doors to the garage locked.

According to court records, the two children told police their mom had broken off her relationship with Phillips two days before the killing.

Phillips, who had moved in with Dewey nearly a year ago, was kicked out on April 9, the court documents state.

The older children alleged to police that Phillips had texted their mother over 100 times the day before her killing.

At a vigil for the mother and daughter that was attended by hundreds, Dewey's cousin, Ruby O'Neill, read a statement from the family.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

"She really wants you all to know that nothing hurts any more and she feels free," O'Neill said of her cousin.

Phillips is being held on $1.5 million bond after being arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder.

Information on his lawyer was unavailable.