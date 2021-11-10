Monica Murrah was fatally stabbed at her Vancouver, Wash., home on Sunday

'I Am in Fear for My Life': Wash. Woman Was Denied Restraining Order — Then Husband Allegedly Killed Her

A Washington State woman who was denied a restraining order against her estranged husband was then allegedly murdered by him.

Michael Ryan Murrah, 45, was charged with first-degree murder (domestic violence) Wednesday in connection with the killingof 45-year-old Monica Murrah, which took place Sunday morning.

Monica Murrah had filed for a restraining order against her husband in July 2020, alleging that he had verbally abused, choked, threatened and pushed her numerous times.

"I am in fear for my life and in imminent danger of my husband due to threats and the incidents that have led me to flee from our home," she wrote in the petition for order for protection, which was obtained by PEOPLE.

She also alleged he choked and kicked a child.

Her husband, she alleged, has "threatened suicide during arguments. One time he even grabbed a large knife and sat outside our bedroom threatening to kill himself… There have been times we've argued and he's put the knife by our bed."

The restraining order was reissued again on a temporary basis in July 2020, but a permanent restraining order was denied the following month.

"A preponderance of the evidence has not established that there is domestic violence," states the order, which was obtained by PEOPLE, and first reported by The Columbian.

Vancouver Police Department officers were called to Monica Murrah's home on Nov. 5 on a "assault with a weapon call," according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by PEOPLE.

At the scene, officers alleged that Michael Murrah had a knife in his hand and was walking to the south side of the home.

"Michael Murrah had a red substance on his hands, which Officers believed was blood," the affidavit states.

Monica was found inside and taken to a nearby hospital, where she died.

At the time, Michael Murrah told an officer that he "stabbed someone who he identified as 'starbeast,'" the affidavit states. "Michael told [the officer] that he killed starbeast to fulfill a prophecy."

Later, during an interview with detectives, Michael Murrah said he and his wife were in the process of getting a divorce and admitted that he drove over to her home that day armed with a knife.

"Michael said he contacted his wife, and spoke to her with a bible in his hand," the affidavit states. "Michael said he later killed his wife in 'cold blood,' stating he stabbed her multiple times in the area of her neck."

He has yet to enter a plea, and his arraignment is scheduled for Nov. 19.

His attorney could not be reached for comment.