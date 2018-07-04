Wash. Teen Was Lured into Woods for Camping Trip Before Friend Allegedly Raped, Killed Him

The Washington 16-year-old who police allege was raped and beaten to death by his childhood friend and the friend’s brother was lured into the woods on the premise of a camping trip and then assaulted for nearly 45 minutes, according to charging documents obtained by PEOPLE.

The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office has charged Jonathon Adamson, 21, and his 16-year-old brother Benito Marquez with first-degree rape and murder in the death of Benjamin Eastman, who was last seen alive on June 23 before his body was found on June 28 on a remote parcel of land owned by Marquez’s relative.

According to the charging documents, Marquez, who is being charged as an adult, was a childhood friend of Ben’s. He and his brother allegedly lured Ben into the woods for a camping trip on June 24, but then knocked him to the ground and assaulted him for nearly 45 minutes.

The charging documents allege Adamson told police he and Marquez sexually assaulted Ben with a stick while he was still alive.

Before burying Ben, the brothers allegedly beat him in the head with a rock to ensure he was dead.

The brothers are also both charged with tampering with physical evidence and unlawful disposal of remains and are currently being held on $10 million bail. Information about whether they have entered a plea or retained attorneys was not immediately available.

Victim’s Father: ‘My Son Is Loved’

Ben lived with his father in Randle, and his father, Benjamin Eastman, sat in the front row Monday during the suspect’s court appearance, reports KOMONews.com.

“I wanted them to look at me, I wanted to look them in the eye,” the father told the outlet.

Ben’s father told the outlet that Ben was a joyful, happy teenager, and the two enjoyed camping, fishing and dirt biking together.

Ben’s father said there are “evil people out there. I don’t know what makes them tick. I don’t want to know. I’m loved, and my son was loved and that’s all I’m about.”

According to local station KIRO7, hundreds gathered for a vigil at the White Pass Junior and Senior High School in Randle. Principal Chris Schumaker said it was fitting the service began in the gym because Ben loved sports so much and was always in the gym.

Ben and his family were fans of the Miami Dolphins, and during the vigil, the family released aqua and orange balloons representing the Dolphins team colors, the outlet reports.