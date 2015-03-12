A 15-year-old boy was arrested on Wednesday in connection with the attempted kidnapping of a 22-month-old toddler in Washington State over the weekend.

Two teens – Isaac Yow, 16, and Andrew Crane, 15 – foiled the abduction on Sunday afternoon after they saw a white male making off with the little boy in his arms and chased him down.

The suspect dropped the toddler in the dirt and kept running. The boy was okay, but the suspect managed to get away.

The dramatic incident was caught on tape thanks to security cameras at a nearby grocery store and quickly went viral. In the footage, the suspect is seen running with the toddler in his arms. Seconds later, the little boy’s older sister, 8, comes running into the frame, followed by another sibling.

Police say they were able to identify the suspect with the help of surveillance video, interviews and evidence collection, Lincoln County Sheriff Wade Magers told the Associated Press.

“Over the past 72 hours, deputies and detectives have worked relentlessly on this case,” Magers said in a news release.

“Additional evidence, interviews, DNA collection and surveillance was conducted,” he added. “A search warrant was executed at the suspect’s residence.”

One of the victim’s older siblings was also able to identify the suspect, who is not being named because he is a juvenile.