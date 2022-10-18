Pride of Her Family': Aspiring Radiology Technician Is Fatally Shot During Confrontation on Road

Jatzivy Sarabia, 18, was fatally shot Saturday near State Route 397 in East Kennewick, Wash.

By Christine Pelisek
Published on October 18, 2022 02:14 PM
Jatzivy Sarabia
Jatzivy Sarabia. Photo: GoFundMe

A teenager was fatally shot Saturday during a two-vehicle confrontation on a Washington State road.

Jatzivy Sarabia, 18, was killed about 11:40 p.m. near State Route 397 in East Kennewick after someone fired into the vehicle she was riding in, according to the Benton County Sheriff's Office.

"It was reported that two vehicles were involved in some sort of altercation resulting in shots being fired," states a sheriff's office press release. "One vehicle stopped in the middle of the road and the other vehicle was seen driving north on SR 397 towards the cable bridge."

Benton County Sheriff's Office Lt. Jason Erickson tells PEOPLE that investigators do not believe it was a "road rage incident."

"We have a witness that saw what happened," he says. "A shooting occurred between the two vehicles and she was an unfortunate victim of that shooting."

Minutes after the shooting, dispatchers received a call of a woman shot inside a vehicle. The caller was "somebody related to the case," says Erickson.

It is unclear how many people were involved in the fatal incident.

Jatzivy Sarabia
Jatzivy Sarabia. Jatzivy Sarabia Facebook

So far, no arrests have been made.

"I don't know why they would do that to her," Sarabia's mother Kimberly told KEPR-TV. "Watch your babies and know who they're with and talk to them. I talked to her, but you just never know."

According to a GoFundMe page, Sarabia was a recent graduate of Hanford High and planned to attend Columbia Basin College in January to become a radiology technician.

She thought about pursuing a career in cosmetology but "decided Radiology was a better fit for her future," her cousin Jamie Harbert wrote on the GoFundMe. "She worked extremely hard to graduate, she was the pride of her family."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

"Jatzivy was a beautiful person inside and out," Harbert wrote. "She was the big sister in the house. Always taking care of everyone's needs.

Sarabia "loved her friends," wrote Harbert. "She loved music. As a child, she was obsessed with Beyoncé, even wearing out the CD."

Sarabia played "sports throughout her childhood, volleyball, cheer and played soccer for Hanford High. She was her mom's 'brain bank'. She knew all the logins and passwords. She kept the family on track. The family secretary."

"I'm not the only one who lost her," her mother Kimberly told KEPR-TV. "A lot of people loved her, so I don't grieve alone."

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Benton County Sheriff's Office at 509-735-6555 or dispatchers at 509-628-0333.

Related Articles
Mateo Zastro
3-Year-Old Boy Is Killed in Front of Mom, 3 Siblings in Road Rage Shooting, Suspect at Large
Jennifer Hernandez
8-Months-Pregnant Texas Woman Is Fatally Shot the Day Before Her Baby Shower
Lupe Gomez
Ill. Man Shot Wife and Her 2 Children Before Setting Home on Fire, Turning Gun on Himself
Lyric Woods, Devin Clark
Suspect, 17, Charged in Deaths of Missing N.C. Teens Who Were Found Fatally Shot on Hiking Trail
University of West Georgia Instructor Charged With Killing 18-Year-Old Student, Anna Jones
University of West Georgia Professor Charged With Killing 18-Year-Old Incoming Student
Adam Simjee, Mikayla Paulus
Florida College Student Is Killed in Robbery While Hiking in Talladega National Forest
dennis anderson
Road Rage Tragedy That Left Ore. Dad Dead Possibly Began Over Windshield Fluid, Victim's Wife Says
Jon Stevenson, 57, and Adam Stevenson, 14
Ohio Boy, 14, Fatally Shoots Dad Before Turning Gun on Himself, Bodies Found by Mom
Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background
1 Killed, 2 Injured in Georgia Graduation Party Shooting with Over 200 Guests
Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background
13 Killed, Many More Injured in Weekend Shootings Across U.S.
A Central York High School teacher was killed in a murder-suicide
Beloved Pa. Teacher Is Killed by Neighbor in Murder-Suicide Stemming from Argument
Kimberly Ortiz Zayas and Tiara Rodriguez-Diaz best friends killed in Pennsylvania.
Penn. Dad Faces Triple-Murder Charge In Connection with Killings of Girlfriend and Her Pregnant Friend
https://www.gofundme.com/f/funeral-expenses-for-jacob-mcclanahan?qid=94151ba262ddf179e668f412bd1ad0e2
Indiana Firefighter, 24, Fatally Shot by Stranded Motorist After Stopping to Help Him
https://www.mountainview.gov/news/displaynews.asp?NewsID=1999&TargetID=9 Mountain View detectives solve 30-year-old cold case homicide Laurie Houts was vibrant. Her brown eyes radiate from pictures as she beams into the camera. She was a beloved daughter, sister and friend. Laurie was an avid athlete and ahead of her time as a woman in the STEM field. Laurie was someone we all aspire our daughters to be like – kind, loyal and fun.
Calif. Tech CEO Arrested and Charged in 30-Year-Old Murder Case of Laurie Houts
Aaron Salter Jr. retired cop who was killed while working security during the Buffalo shooting. Family Handout
Retired Policeman Working Security at Buffalo Supermarket Among Victims Killed in Racist Attack
Crime Scene
Man Fatally Shoots Ex-Girlfriend and Her Sister After She Tries to Move Out of Illinois Home