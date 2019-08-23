Washington Mom Says 2 Imposter CPS Workers Tried to 'Snatch' Young Son, Citing Fake Injuries

Image zoom Jessi McCombs CBS News

A mom in Washington state says that two people showed up at her home and tried to kidnap her 4-year-old son by pretending to work for Child Protective Services.

Jessi McCombs told KIRO-TV that a man and a woman showed up at her door in Marysville claiming to be case workers for CPS. They were dressed in professional clothing but did not have any credentials or identification.

The woman “said she was with CPS and that she was there about my son’s injuries and that they were to take him into protective custody,” McCombs told the TV station, adding that her son had not suffered any injuries.

McCombs told the station that she thought it was a case of mistaken identity.

“[I] thought for sure she had the wrong house until she told me his name and birthday,” McCombs said. “I asked her, ‘Can you show me some identification? Can you show me this order that you supposedly have?’ She refused to show me that.”

“These people were potentially trying to just snatch my kid, so I started panicking,” McCombs told the station. She says she pretended to phone 911, which scared the couple away. “She said, ‘We’ll come back later,’ and they left in a hurry down the stairs,” McCombs claims.

Child Protective Services doesn’t have any open case involving the Marysville mother, a spokesperson for The Washington State Department of Children, Youth and Families told KIRO-TV. Additionally, the department told the station that legitimate case workers always carry identification.

“In situations where a child must be removed from their home, DCYF staff are accompanied by law enforcement,” the department says in a statement. “DCYF staff always carry agency identification and cannot remove a child from their home without a court order signed by a judge or by law enforcement taking a child into custody per RCW 26.44.050.”

Detectives are trying to identify the two people who approached McCombs. “It’s an open and active investigation,” Mark Thomas from the Marysville Police Department told Fox8.com.