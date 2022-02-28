Wash. Mom Allegedly Threw Malnourished 3-Year-Old Against a Playpen for Not Getting Dressed: Police

A mother in Washington state has been charged with several felonies after authorities say that she abused her 3-year-old child to the brink of death.

PEOPLE confirms Sarah Lynn Morrill, 40, has been charged with unlawful imprisonment domestic violence, first-degree assault of a child domestic violence, third-degree assault of a child, first-degree criminal mistreatment domestic violence, and tampering with a witness. She is being held on $200,000 bond.

Morrill's partner, Nicholas Chernysheff, is also facing charges of first-degree criminal mistreatment. He is being held on $50,000 bond.

According to a probable cause statement obtained by The Olympian, police responded to a report of an unresponsive child in Olympia, Wash. When they arrived, they found the child lying naked on the ground. Morrill, Chernysheff and two other children were at the scene.

The probable cause statement alleges that Morrill told officers that the child had fallen down in the bathroom — but police say they saw several cuts and bruises on the child's body. They also allege that the child was very thin and malnourished.

The attending doctor told police that the child was only 24 pounds and had suffered blunt force trauma to the head, the probable cause statement alleges. The injuries were consistent with the child being thrown at least twice. The child suffered a brain bleed that would likely have resulted in death had doctors not provided treatment.

When police confronted Morrill, she admitted to being "rough" with the child, the probable cause statement alleges. She allegedly acknowledged that she would confine the child to the bedroom for long periods of time, the outlet reports.

In an interview with Chernysheff, he allegedly told authorities that Morrill was abusive to the child. Chernysheff told police that on the day of the incident, Morrill had forcefully slammed the child into a playpen for not getting dressed in the morning, per the outlet.

When the child lost consciousness, Chernysheff alleges, Morrill used cold water in an attempt to revive him. Citing the probable cause statement, The Olympian reports that Chernysheff decided to call 911 over the protests of Morrill.

As of Monday morning, neither Morrill or Chernysheff had posted bond and remain in jail, PEOPLE confirms. They have not yet entered pleas to the charges. Online records do not reflect attorneys authorized to speak on their behalf.