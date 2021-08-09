Chelsea and Connor Hill, 18, were found dead in their bedroom, and their mother has been charged with murder

Wash. Mom Charged with Murder After Her 18-Year-Old Twins with Autism Starve to Death

A Washington state woman has been charged with two counts of murder after the deaths of her adult twins who had autism.

According to a police report first obtained by the Kitsap Sun, Sherrie Lynn Hill checked herself into a hospital in Silverdale, Wash., last Tuesday. She allegedly told staff members that she was feeling suicidal -- and then told them that her 18-year-old twins were dead.

The bodies of the twins -- Chelsea and Connor Hill -- were later found in her home. A cause of death was not immediately determined. The twins, who were nonverbal, had severe autism.

Hill allegedly told the hospital staff that she had neglected Chelsea and Connor, and that she couldn't even recall the last time she had fed them.

The police report alleges that Hill told authorities that she had "lost track of the days and believed she had starved them to death."

Hill also allegedly told authorities that she had attempted suicide six times in the previous month. She claimed that she hadn't slept in three days.

When she entered the teenagers' room on Thursday, Hill said that she found her children "cold and blue," according to the police report. She covered them in blankets but did not call for help.

An autopsy of the twins is pending.

Hill allegedly told a social worker that she had not purposefully harmed her children. "This is how crazy I am," she allegedly said, according to charging documents. "I need to own up to my responsibilities, I can't believe I let this happen."

Hill, 55, has not entered a plea. She is being held without bond and court records do not list an attorney authorized to speak on her behalf.