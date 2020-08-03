Wash. Man Killed 2 Sons, Himself in Planned Explosion — and Jury Rules State Failed Kids

The family of two young boys killed by their father in a fiery explosion filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the state

The grandparents of two Washington boys who were killed by their father in a premeditated explosion in 2012 were awarded $98 million from the state in a wrongful death lawsuit Friday.

During that visit, when the caseworker came to Josh’s house to drop off the boys, he let the boys inside before slamming the door on the caseworker and attacking his boys with a hatchet, pouring gasoline on them and then killing them and himself in an explosion, PEOPLE previously reported.

As a result of the jury decision, the state has been ordered to pay the boys’ grandparents, Charles and Judy Cox, the $98 million, the outlets report.

"Nothing can bring back the boys, but this is the end of a nightmare, and it's gratifying to hear a jury tell the state they were wrong, and to award a verdict that will force them to change the culture at DHS to make sure this doesn’t happen to other children in the future," Charles said, King5 reports.

The grandparents filed the wrongful death lawsuit in 2012, saying that the state’s negligence contributed to the deaths of the boys, KOMO News reports.

At the time of their deaths in January 2012, Charlie and Braden Powell were in their grandparents' custody.

Their mother, Susan Cox Powell, had vanished on Dec. 6, 2009 during a camping trip with her husband and young sons.

After her disappearance, the boys’ grandfather, Charles Powell, said he learned from law enforcement officials that Charlie had drawn a picture of the family minivan for a teacher and said, “Mom’s in the trunk. We went camping. And Mommy and Daddy got out, and Mommy never came back,'" PEOPLE reported at the time.

But with no evidence to charge Josh, he was only considered a person of interest by police, PEOPLE previously reported.

In Sept. 2011, Josh lost custody of the boys after he was arrested on charges of voyeurism and child pornography.

On the day the boys died, they were scheduled for a supervised visit with their father and were picked up at their grandparents’ house by a social worker.

When they arrived at their father’s house, they went inside before Josh pushed the social worker away and locked the front door.

Moments later an explosion rocked the house, which then burst into flames.

By the time fire officials arrived, Josh and the boys were dead.

Just before the boys got to his house, Josh had sent an e-mail to his attorney that read, “I’m sorry, goodbye,” said officials at the time.

He'd also given the boys' clothes and toys to Goodwill, authorities said.

He sent his cousins and pastor instructions about what to do with his money.

A spokesperson for the Department of Children, Youth and Families, which broke off from DSHS about two years ago, said the agency's next moves are still up in the air.