Wash. Man Charged with Fatal Hit-and-Run That Killed 12-Year-Old Girl, Injured Friend

Police in Washington state say they have arrested the hit-and-run driver who recently struck two 12-year-old girls, killing one of them.

Online records confirm that Terry Matthew James Kohl, 32, is being held without bail at the Pierce County Jail on suspicion of second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, second-degree burglary, two counts of duty in case of death at a vehicle accident, and two counts of possession of stolen property.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Authorities allege it was Kohl who was behind the wheel of the stolen flatbed truck that hit friends Immaculee Goldade and Kathleen Olson the morning of Jan. 15.

Immaculee was pronounced dead at the scene, while Kathleen survived the hit-and-run with serious injuries.

According to a statement from the Pierce County Sheriff's Department, obtained by PEOPLE, a SWAT team arrested Kohl early Wednesday morning just before 5:45 a.m.

Investigators had tracked Kohl to a home situated on the outskirts of Tacoma, near Parkland.

"The SWAT team surrounded the house and called for the suspect to come out," the statement reads. "He surrendered peacefully."

Video of the arrest was posted on Facebook.

The statement adds that the investigators who "worked tirelessly on this case" managed to "tie the suspect to the burglary of a business where the truck was stolen, as well as identifying him as the driver of the truck at the time of the homicide."

Officials thanked community members in the statement for the tips that helped lead to Kohl's identification.

"We are so thankful for the great work by all those involved and we hope this can help the family gain some closure now that this person is in custody," the statement adds.

Speaking earlier this month to FOX 13, Immaculee's father, John Goldade, said that his daughter's death was no accident.

"This was somebody who veered into them and literally into the very large ditch which my daughter's body was lying in for a couple hours," John said. "The two were very close friends, and they were probably holding hands, is what I understand, during this, because they just really were close friends. There was a lot of youth and innocence in them."

The grieving dad said he'll miss Immaculee's smile and her goodheartedness.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

"She just found joy in life and that was just her," he said.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help pay for Immaculee's funeral.

Kohl has yet to enter pleas to the charges he faces.