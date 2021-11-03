Washington Man Accused of Killing Daughter's Boyfriend After He Allegedly Sold Her Into Sex-Trafficking

A Spokane, Washington man has been arrested after he allegedly killed his daughter's 19-year-old boyfriend and allegedly left his body in the trunk of an abandoned car

A Washington man is being accused of killing his daughter's boyfriend after he allegedly sold her to a sex trafficking ring.

John Eisenman, 60, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder for the death of his daughter's boyfriend, who police say was killed in November 2020, according to a statement from the Spokane Police Department released on Monday. The daughter's boyfriend has been identified as a 19-year-old male.

According to police, Eisenman first learned his daughter — who was a juvenile at the time — had been allegedly sold into a sex-trafficking organization after he "obtained information" that her boyfriend "may have been the one responsible for her sale."

Police stated that Eisenman rescued his daughter from the organization and brought her back to Spokane in October 2020. A month later in November 2020, Eisenman allegedly waited for his daughter's boyfriend after learning that the man would be in Airway Heights, Washington.

After confronting him in Airway Heights, "Eisenman abducted the victim, tying him up and placing him in the trunk of a vehicle," police say. "Eisenman subsequently assaulted the victim by hitting him in the head with a cinder block and then stabbed him repeatedly, causing his death."

Eisenman then allegedly drove his car to a remote location and abandoned the vehicle and the body, which police say was inside, according to the statement. The car was left in the same North Spokane County location for nearly a year before it was moved in October 2021. Police say a third party drove the car to Spokane without knowing there was a body in the trunk.

The car was then abandoned in Spokane, where the body was found by individuals who had been "rummaging" through the vehicle.

Spokane PD did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Eisenman has been taken into custody at Spokane County Jail and is being held on a $1 million bond, per NBC News.