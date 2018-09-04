Washington Man Allegedly Beheaded Girlfriend in Front of Their 3-Year-Old Daughter

A 32-year-old Washington man told investigators he was acting on orders from God when he allegedly beheaded his girlfriend as their 3-year-old daughter watched, according to multiple reports.

Online court records confirm Timothy Paul Hernandez of Mount Vernon remains jailed on $1 million bail after being charged with first-degree murder.

Hernandez allegedly murdered his 27-year-old girlfriend, Vanessa Cons, on Aug. 26. The couple lived with Cons’ parents, who returned from church to find their daughter dead and then called 911, charging documents state, according to the Skagit Valley Herald.

Police eventually tracked down the suspect at the Cascade Mall in Burlington, reports The Seattle Times. He was with his 3-year-old daughter, whose mother was Cons.

Charging documents obtained by The Seattle Times allege: “Timothy advised that he had spoken with God, who told him to strike down his girlfriend … because she did not repent. Timothy stated that he struck her down, and caused for her head to be removed from her body.”

KIRO 7 reports that the charging documents allege Hernandez quoted two Bible verses to the police who questioned him.

“Each of the verses that were quoted had passages in them that spoke about women who did not follow God’s word, so God stuck them down,” reads the complaint, according to the news station.

Hernandez also allegedly told investigators he did not have mental health problems, reports KIRO 7.

Multiple reports indicate a large butcher knife was recovered from the home’s sink along with bloody clothing. Cons had been stabbed several times.

The Seattle Times reports the couple’s child told police she watched the killing, allegedly saying she saw her dad cut her mother with scissors.

Hernandez will be arraigned on September 6. It was unclear Tuesday if he has retained a lawyer.