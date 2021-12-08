Authorities say they have no idea when 5-year-old Oakley Carlson, of rural Oakville, was last seen

Wash. Girl, 5, Vanished Under 'Suspicious' Circumstances, and Now Her Parents Are in Custody

The parents of a missing 5-year-old girl in Washington state have been jailed on suspicion of manslaughter as authorities continue their search for the child.

Oakley Carlson, of rural Oakville, was reported missing by a concerned party, though authorities have been unable to determine when she was last seen. Following a welfare check at the girl's home, police arrested Oakley's parents, 32-year-old Jordan Bowers and 36-year-old Andrew Carlson, on Monday, reports KING 5 TV.

"Detectives consider the circumstances surrounding the child's disappearance as suspicious," the Grays Harbor County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

"You can't see a little girl like Oakley and not be emotionally involved in the case," said Undersheriff Brad Johansson, reports KOMO.

"We're really concerned for her safety and her well-being and we just don't know what that is at this point," he said. "We are definitely hoping and praying for the best outcome, but realistically we're ready and fearing the worst as well."

"Detectives and search and rescue workers are currently searching the residence and property of the child," the sheriff's office said in its news release. "The investigation is in its initial stages. Law enforcement became involved when they were asked to check the welfare of the child by a concerned citizen."

Deputies initially detained the parents as "persons of interest" and held them at the Grays Harbor County jail on suspicion of obstructing a law enforcement officer for allegedly refusing to cooperate with investigators, reports KOMO.

Deputies said the parents did not know the child's whereabouts and also could not provide any reasonable explanation for where she might be, according to the outlet.

Jordan Bowers and Andrew Carlson Jordan Bowers, at left, and Andrew Carlson | Credit: Grays Harbor Sheriff's Office

As questions grew to include suspicion of manslaughter, a judge set bail for the couple at $150,000, citing the severity of the allegations.

"Based on the unusual circumstances of the missing child, not knowing her whereabouts and no one has seen her in several days and no one knows her condition, we felt that is in the best interest of the case," Johansson said.

The judge set Friday as a deadline for authorities to produce additional evidence before actual charges could be considered against the couple.

"Until we can get a lot of those questions answered, we don't have those answers ourselves," Johansson said, reports KOMO.

Neither Bowers nor Carlson has been given the opportunity to enter a plea, and no attorney was identified who might speak on their behalf.