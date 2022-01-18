Wash. Girl Killed, Her Friend Hospitalized When They're Struck by Hit-and-Run Driver After Sleepover
Authorities in Washington state are searching for the hit-and-run driver who struck two 12-year-old girls over the weekend, killing one of them.
Immaculee Goldade was pronounced dead at the scene of Friday's accident, while her friend, Kathleen Olson, survived with serious injuries.
According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office, the two girls were struck by a white flatbed pickup while walking along a street in Midland.
KIRO-TV reports that Kathleen's mother said she's expected to make a full recovery.
Police managed to recover the truck that hit the girls. Officials allege the truck was stolen from a local business shortly before the fatal incident.
Investigators found the damaged truck at a gas station, and recovered surveillance footage of a person of interest whom they're eager to talk to.
Imagery of that individual was also released over the weekend. Police allege the man in the photos was seen leaving the stolen truck that morning, and bought snacks at the gas station before leaving on foot.
Speaking to FOX 13, Immaculee's father, John Goldade, said his daughter's death was no accident.
"This was somebody who veered into them and literally into the very large ditch which my daughter's body was lying in for a couple hours," Goldade said. "The two were very close friends, and they were probably holding hands, is what I understand, during this, because they just really were close friends. There was a lot of youth and innocence in them."
The grieving father said he will miss Immaculee's smile and goodheartedness.
"She just found joy in life and that was just her," he said.
A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help pay for Immaculee's funeral.
Anyone with any information on the incident is urged to call 800-222-TIPS.