8 People, Including a 12-Year-Old Girl, Shot in 'Likely Connected' Incidents in D.C.

Eight people, including a 12-year-old girl, were injured in two shootings in Washington, D.C., over the weekend.

Police believe the April 21 shootings in Southeast, D.C. are connected.

"Because of the proximity, the time of events, I think that at this point, and I hate to speculate, but based on the proximity and time of events, the two scenes are most likely connected," Metropolitan Police Department Assistant Chief Andre Wright said at a early morning press conference Saturday. "We're still investigating both scenes, giving them both due diligence, and if information changes we'll make sure that we get it out to you all."

Seven men were injured in the first shooting, which occurred on the 500 block of Lebaum Street around 10 p.m. Friday. Wright said their injuries weren't life threatening and most of the victims transported themselves to the hospital.

While on that scene police learned there was a second shooting about one mile away. A 12-year-old girl was shot in her lower extremities.

"Thank God she's also stable and [her injuries are] non-life-threatening," Wright said.

LiveNOW from FOX/Youtube

Police are still searching for suspects.

Wright said the suspect vehicle — a black Sedan, possibly a Mercedes — "drove through the block and indiscriminately fired upon individuals here in LeBaum."

Wright said the shooting was "unacceptable."

"We have no idea what the motive is," he said. "I can assure you, though, we are going to get to the bottom of this."

"There were folks who were hanging out here and there were folks who were milling about on the second street scene, and for some reason you have some people who think it was OK to fire a firearm at multiple individuals at two different scenes. And we're not going to let that stand," said Wright.

Police are asking for the public's help in solving the case. "We are asking anybody who has anything, especially if it is motive, look out. Was there interpersonal contact? Whatever it may be, all of that information is helpful to us, so please come forward and assist us," Wright said.