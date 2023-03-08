Washington, D.C., Police Sergeant Charged with Murder in Fatal Shooting of Man Asleep in Car

A Washington, D.C., police sergeant has been charged with murder for allegedly fatally shooting a man while on duty who had been found asleep in his car in 2021.

Metropolitan Police Sgt. Enis Jevric, 41, was charged March 7 with a federal civil rights violation and second-degree murder in connection with the death of 27-year-old An'Twan Gilmore, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia.

"[When] an officer willfully disregards the safety of a citizen he is sworn to protect, he violates the trust placed in him by virtue of his badge," U.S. Attorney Matthew M. Graves said in the announcement. "Today's indictment reinforces that we will hold officers who commit civil rights violations accountable."

Jevric is accused of firing multiple shots at Gilmore, of Capitol Heights, Md., while responding to a call of an unconscious person blocking a traffic lane at New York Avenue and Florida Avenue on Aug. 25, 2021, according to a press release from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Gilmore was asleep with his foot on the brake pedal of his running car when Jevric and other officers approached him and noticed he had a handgun tucked in his waistband, police said.

Officers deployed a ballistic shield and tried interacting with Gilmore, who then woke up and moved the car forward, the release states.

A crowd of officers can be seen in body-camera footage approaching Gilmore's car and tapping on his window before they can be heard yelling "Don't move," according to CBS News.

"The driver then proceeded forward as an MPD member discharged their service weapon multiple times, striking the driver inside the vehicle," the department's release states. Gilmore was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The man's death sparked an outcry in the community, with several rallies and marches taking place.

A Change.org petition demanding charges after Gilmore's death describes him as "a family man," adding that "loyalty was everything to him."

"Let's show up for him and not stop until we get justice," the page states.

The indictment alleges Jervic "willfully deprived Gilmore of his right to be free from the use of excessive force," according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. The offenses carry a maximum sentence of life in prison.

"Law enforcement officers take an oath to serve and protect our communities, and should be held to the highest standards," David Sundberg, Assistant Director in Charge the FBI Washington Field Office, said in the release.

It was not immediately clear if Jervic has entered pleas to the charges or retained an attorney to comment on his behalf.