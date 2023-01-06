Washington, D.C. Man Charged With Killing 3-Year-Old Girl, Shooting Teen Girlfriend and Her Siblings

A Washington, D.C., man was arrested in connection with a Virginia shooting that left a young girl dead and four teenagers wounded.

Kenyatta Lee Oglesby, 20, has been charged with murder, aggravated malicious wounding, and using a firearm in commission of a felony in the Jan. 4 incident, according to a press release from the Prince William County Police Department.

Officers were called to a Dumfries home just before 11 a.m. after being notified of a 911 call from someone who claimed to have been shot, the release states. When cops arrived, they were met outside the house by a 17-year-old gunshot victim, who police said was in a relationship with Oglesby.

This prompted officers to enter the house, where they discovered four more victims, all of whom were the 17-year-old girl's siblings, authorities said.

A 3-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other victims – ranging in age from 14 to 17 – were taken to local hospitals with "life-threatening injuries," according to police. A 14-year-old boy was also inside the home at the time of the shooting, but wasn't injured.

Their conditions were not immediately provided by authorities as of Jan. 6. However, on a GoFundMe launched for the family's medical and funeral expenses, a loved one claimed the surviving victims are stable, but have a long road to recovery ahead.

According to police, Oglesby had been staying with the family and shot his 17-year-old girlfriend during an argument outside the home before going inside to the basement, where he shot the four other victims.

Kenyatta Lee Oglesby. Prince William County Police Department

He was quickly identified as a suspect, and arrested at a nearby business by officers who had been canvassing the area searching for him, authorities said. Police claimed Oglesby became "uncooperative" with investigators when asked about what led up to the shooting.

According to the fundraiser, the shooting victims, including 3-year-old Journee Caroll, had already been grappling with the tragic loss of their mother, Portia Caroll, who died last year.

"Their lives were uprooted and changed drastically overnight," reads the fundraiser launched by Alix Grimm. "Little did we know that only three months later another tragedy would occur and this time directly involve her beautiful children."

Two weapons were also recovered during the investigation and authorities said they are waiting on the results of ballistic tests to confirm whether they were used in the incident.

According to court documents obtained by WUSA9, Oglesby had previously been charged for carrying a pistol without a license. He also had a warrant out for his arrest since October 2022, per the outlet.

Meanwhile, Oglesby is being held without bond. It is not immediately clear if had entered a plea or retained an attorney who could speak on his behalf.