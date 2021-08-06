"I got in a paralyzed state and didn't want to fight him," says second accuser about former Spokane Police officer Nathan Nash

Wash. Cop Responding to 2 Assault Calls by Women Allegedly Raped Them During 'Follow-Up' Visits

For the second time in less than two years, a former Spokane, Wash., police officer was arrested for allegedly raping a woman who called police, according to a statement from the Spokane County Sheriff's Office.

On Wednesday, Nathan Nash, 28, was arrested and charged with second-degree rape and unlawful imprisonment, officials stated.

"Both sexual assault victims said Nash responded to their original calls and later responded to conduct 'follow-up' and document injuries, and the victims stated Nash sexually assaulted them," the police statement alleges.

In October 2019, Nash responded to a domestic violence call. The woman wanted to show Nash evidence she had collected, according to court documents obtained by TV station KXLY.

Police say the woman told investigators Nash returned to her home a week later in a marked police vehicle and entered her bedroom to examine her when he allegedly sexually assaulted her, the station reported.

Nash was arrested and booked on charges of second-degree rape but was released on his own recognizance.

Nash pleaded not guilty to the charges and the case has not gone to trial, police say. He was terminated from the police department.

On July 6, in a separate incident, a woman called police to follow up on a complaint she had made in 2019 about a neighbor she accused of assaulting her.

During the call, she mentioned that Nash had allegedly "violated" her, according to court documents obtained by The Spokesman-Review newspaper.

On July 5, 2019, Nash and another officer responded to a call from the woman and checked an injury on her leg, according to a search warrant, the paper reported.

The search warrant says Nash returned the following day alone to take pictures, the paper reported. Dressed in his uniform, he allegedly proceeded to lift up the woman's dress and assault her, the search warrant says.

"He had a gun and everything … he had his uniform on," the woman said, according to court documents, the paper reported.

"I was afraid to fight … he had his uniform and gun on and everything," the alleged victim told investigators. "I got in a paralyzed state and didn't want to fight him."

She told investigators she was too embarrassed and traumatized to tell anyone about what had happened, the paper reported.

It was not immediately clear if Nash has entered a plea to the latest charge. PEOPLE was not immediately able to reach his attorney.