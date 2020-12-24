Washington Concierge, 20, Is Killed in Random Shooting by Gunman, 58, Who Then Shoots Himself

A 20-year-old woman was killed on Tuesday in a random shooting at her workplace at a medical office in Vancouver, Washington.

Liliya Zagariya, a concierge for PeaceHealth, was shot by 58-year-old Douglas Moore, who then killed himself, according to multiple outlets.

Both Moore and Zagariya died in the hospital from their wounds, Fox 12 reported.

Authorities reportedly said that there appears to be no connection between the two and the shooting has been deemed "random."

"Our thoughts, support and prayers go out to her family. All of us grieve with them," PeaceHealth said in a statement, according to KATU 2.

Along with her job at PeaceHealth, Zagariya obtained her EMT license in January and had been serving as a firefighter for Cowlitz 2 Fire and Rescue in Kelso since May, public information officer Lt. Bryan Ditterick told KPTV.

"She was on our shift quite a bit,” Ditterick said. “She was a vibrant young lady; she was well-liked by the firefighters. She was always eager to help and would ask questions when we were on medical calls.”

According to Fox 12, Zagariya was set to start Cowlitz 2’s fire academy in January 2021.

“She just had that impact,” Ditterick said. “You know she was going to be successful in fire service, it was very competitive.”

A GoFundMe page has been launched by one of Zagariya's relatives, Alla Zagariya, to raise money for the funeral and memorial expenses. As of Thursday afternoon, the account has raised over $41,000 of a $50,000 goal.