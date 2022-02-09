Washington Commanders' Deshazor Everett Charged with Involuntary Manslaughter in Fatal Car Crash

"An investigation determined he was traveling over twice the posted 45 mph speed limit just prior to the crash," the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said in a release shared with PEOPLE

NFL player Deshazor Everett has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in a car crash that killed his girlfriend.

The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said in a press release shared with PEOPLE that Everett, 29, was charged "after an investigation determined he was traveling over twice the posted 45 mph speed limit just prior to the crash."

Everett "turned himself into the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center Tuesday afternoon," according to the department.

The investigation determined that Everett and Olivia S. Peters — who was the athlete's girlfriend, according to ESPN — were headed north on Gum Spring Road near Ticonderoga Road shortly after 9 p.m. in Virginia on Dec. 23.

Everett, whose bond was set at $10,000, was driving a 2010 Nissan GT-R. Police say he veered off the right side of the road, hit multiple trees and rolled over.

Peters died at StoneSprings Hospital; the Las Vegas native was 29, per the release.

"Our family is devastated by the loss of our brilliant and beautiful daughter," the victim's family said in the statement.

A lifelong resident of Montgomery County, Maryland, Peters graduated with a Bachelor's degree from the University of South Carolina in 2014 and earned her Master's in occupational therapy from Shenandoah University in 2018.

Peters had set up both a Facebook account and a website for her business, OSP Therapy. On the main site, the company says it strives to "give children independence in their daily life activities, as well as a sense of self."

Everett's lawyer, Kaveh Noorishad, told PEOPLE in a statement that the Washington Commanders' safety "voluntarily appeared [Tuesday] at the Loudoun County Magistrate's Office where he was served with a warrant for involuntary manslaughter." He added that Everett was later released on bond.

"Our office continues to investigate this matter as we intend on vigorously defending Mr. Everett against these allegations," Noorishad continued. "We continue to ask that judgment be reserved until all facts are fully investigated and litigated in the proper forum. At this time we cannot comment any further due to the pending litigation."

The Commanders told Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post, "We are aware of these charges and are continuing to monitor the situation. We will have no further comment at this time."

The team did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.