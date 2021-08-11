Wash. Babysitters Facing Murder Charges After 10-Week-Old Boy Dies While His Mother Is Away

Two people were arrested Friday after a 10-week-old infant they were babysitting died in their care.

Police officers found Jazon Gregory dead on Feb. 17 in a Redmond, Wash., apartment. The infant had been left in the care of his mother's two adult friends while she was traveling out of state, police said.

One of the adults called 911.

"The subsequent investigation into Jazon's death by detectives revealed facts supporting gross negligence by the two adults responsible for the child's care," the Redmond Police Department said in a press release.

The King County Medical Examiner's Office ruled his death a homicide. It is unclear how the boy died.

Jazon's mother, 18-year-old Kamaria Weston, told Q13 Fox that she had gone out of town to visit her boyfriend and left her son with a close friend and her significant other.

"I felt good about it. I thought, 'Okay, my child is good, let me have a little bit of fun,'" she said.

Weston said she became worried after her friend stopped responding to her multiple calls. Detectives later notified her of her son's death.

"I want to hurt her myself, but I can't. I just want them to be locked up," she said, according to Q13 Fox.

Police identified the suspects as 24-year-old Michael Bernard and 20-year-old Nina Perez. Both are facing charges of second-degree murder and are being held on bail at the King County Correctional Facility.

Before her son was cremated, Weston was able to say her goodbyes.