Wash. Woman Was Fatally Shot in Dispute Stemming from a Political Sign

Kamran Cohee was heading home from sledding with her boyfriend when she got into an argument with a woman

A Washington woman was killed by another woman in an argument over a political yard sign.

"Kamran was out enjoying the snow when she was involved in an altercation over a political yard sign," the family of Kamran Cohee writes on a GoFundMe page. "During this, the other party began to shoot at Kamran and her boyfriend. Kamran was shot and killed."

Cohee, 32, was allegedly shot by 55-year-old Angela Conijn, of Big Lake, on Feb 13. According to a probable cause affidavit, Conijn's husband told deputies that Cohee and her boyfriend, Joshua Tryon, allegedly started the fight, KIRO7 and the Skagit Valley Herald report.

Conijn's husband claimed the incident began when he saw someone pull into his driveway and steal a political sign in his yard. When Conjin's husband went to confront Cohee and Tryon, an argument ensued.

Conijn's husband told deputies he was then chased back into his home while Cohee and Tryon allegedly began beating on the home's front door, according to the probable cause affidavit. That's when Angela Conijn allegedly went outside and fired a gun in the direction of the parked vehicle, striking Cohee in the head, according to the affidavit.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they found Cohee dead in the driveway and Tryon allegedly admitting to taking the yard sign, according to the affidavit.

"Many witnesses to the event stated it was unprovoked," Cohee's family writes on the GoFundMe. "As you can imagine, our family and friends are devastated. Many know of Kamran's struggles and that she has been rebuilding her life for the better."