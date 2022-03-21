Wash. Police Arrest Married Dad in Connection with Unsolved Rape Cases Where Suspect Broke into Victims' Homes

Kenneth Dowling, 47, has been charged with four counts of rape, three counts of assault and three counts of unlawful imprisonment with sexual motivation

Authorities in Washington state have made an arrest in the rapes of two women who were attacked in their homes in 2003 and 2004.

Kenneth Dowling, 47, was arrested last Thursday while working a construction job near Spokane. PEOPLE confirms that he has been charged with four counts of rape, three counts of assault and three counts of unlawful imprisonment with sexual motivation.

In a statement from the Pullman Police Department, investigators made a DNA match after a relative of Downing's entered genetic information into a genealogy database to find out more information about their family background. The familial DNA matched evidence that authorities had previously been unable to identify.

According to CBS News, prosecutors allege that Downing broke into a home in 2003 and threatened a woman at gunpoint. He allegedly sexually assaulted her three times. The following year, police say that Downing broke into an apartment where two women were inside. According to the arrest report, Downing tied up one roommate and raped the other at gunpoint.

Pullman Police Sgt. Aaron Breshears tells the Spokesman-Review that the victims have been notified of Downing's arrest.

"I think that it's important that after 18 years, our victims here in Pullman now can have some closure and don't have to worry about this guy running around out there still," Breshears said.

Downing appeared in Superior Court on Friday, where he told the judge that he was now married with children and has lived in Elk, Washington, for about ten years.