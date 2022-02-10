The victim, Jerry Rasmussen, was reported missing by his wife in late September

Wash. Mom, Sons Are Linked to Dad's Murder After His Body Is Found Covered in Concrete Beneath New Shed

A 55-year-old woman and her two adults sons are facing serious allegations in Washington, where they've been accused of killing her husband and burying him beneath a storage shed.

A statement from the Stevens County Sheriff's Office confirms Brenda Rasmussen and her sons, Danny, 34, and Andrew Jones, 31, were apprehended Tuesday in Arizona.

All three were wanted in connection to the September 2021 murder of Rasmussen's 65-year-old husband, Jerry, and all three are awaiting extradition to Washington.

According to the sheriff's statement, Jerry Rasmussen had been reported missing by his wife on Sept. 27, 2021.

The statement alleges Brenda told them her husband "left the residence several weeks prior and had not been heard from." In addition, "she provided information that they had been arguing recently, he left on his own and had been known to leave and be gone for extended periods in the past," the statement notes.

Detectives executed a search warrant at the Rasmussens' Valley, Wash., residence on Nov. 12, 2021.

"During the service of the warrant, cadaver dogs were used to conduct a sniff of the area and the dogs indicated the presence of odor of human remains coming from the area of a new storage shed recently placed on the property," police said in the statement.

Jerry's body was found in concrete that was laid underneath the storage shed behind the Valley home.

The 65-year-old victim was shot once in the head.

The statement alleges the mother and her son, Danny, had recently left the area for Arizona, where Andrew was living.

Authorities allege all three were involved in Jerry's murder and the disposal of his remains.

Late last year, arrests warrants were issued for Brenda Rasmussen and her sons, charging them with rendering criminal assistance under first-degree murder.

Last month, Arizona authorities developed information on the suspects' whereabouts, and "detectives with the Stevens County Sheriff's Office traveled to Arizona" on Feb. 7, "and worked with the Marshals and Mohave County. The three suspects were arrested in Fort Mohave."

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities have not discussed a possible motive for the murder.