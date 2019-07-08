Image zoom Facebook

After extinguishing a trailer fire in Port Angeles, Washington, early Saturday morning, firefighters discovered the bodies of a 34-year mother and her three young children — and now, the woman’s husband is facing a host of criminal charges.

PEOPLE confirms Timothy Wetherington, 34, has been taken into custody for his alleged role in the mobile home blaze, charged with one count of first-degree arson and four counts of first-degree murder.

Image zoom Matthew Timothy Wetherington Port Angeles Police Department

Police in Port Angeles have yet to positively identify the remains recovered from the scorched trailer, but relatives have launched a GoFundMe campaign and named the four dead as Valerie Kambeitz, 34, Lilly Kambeitz, 9, Emma Kambeitz, 6, and Jayden Kambeitz, 5.

Authorities have confirmed Valerie and her three children remain unaccounted for.

Image zoom Valerie Kambeitz and family Facebook

“We are shocked and horrified about [what] has happened to our family,” reads the GoFundMe page, which will help cover funeral costs for all four victims. “We can not understand how someone could do this to them.”

Police said witnesses spotted Wetherington running from the fire Saturday morning.

Image zoom Investigators at the scene of the fire Jesse Major/The Peninsula Daily News via AP

Wetherington, Valerie’s husband, lived with the family. Investigators did not say whether he is the father of her children.

A motive has not been established.

Wetherington was found Saturday evening, camped in the woods not far from the crime scene.

After questioning, Wetherington was booked into the Clallam County Jail, where he remains without bail.

Image zoom The children GoFundMe

He has yet to enter pleas to the charges he faces, and it was unclear Monday if he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

KIRO reports that Wetherington is a Level III sex offender, with previous convictions for child molestation and burglary with sexual motivation.

Image zoom The scene of the fire Keith Thorpe/The Peninsula Daily News via AP

The station also notes a vigil is planned for the family Monday at the Port Angeles City Pier at 5 p.m.

Anyone with information relevant to this case is asked to call (360) 452-4545.