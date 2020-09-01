Authorities say Lurdes Keymolen died from blunt force trauma throughout much of her body

Young Mom Is Killed After Boyfriend 'Intentionally' Runs Her Over in Domestic Dispute: Police

Authorities in Washington state have arrested a 23-year-old Renton man on a domestic violence first-degree murder charge after he allegedly intentionally drove over his girlfriend with his car following an argument in Kent.

The fatal incident happened early on Thursday, at around 3:40 a.m., according to police.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Cordonte Walker was arrested not long after the alleged murder and remains in jail on $2 million bail.

PEOPLE learns Walker has yet to enter a plea but will be asked to do so during his arraignment on Sept. 14.

Walker is accused of killing Lurdes Keymolen, a 23-year-old mother who also lives in Renton.

Investigators contend Keymolen died from blunt force trauma throughout much of her body. Medical examiners autopsying her remains noted Keymolen's pelvis had been shattered and multiple ribs fractured, causing massive internal bleeding in her lungs.

Additionally, Keymolen's jaw was broken, one of her eyes was blackened, and there were signs of trauma across much of her face and head.

The Kent Reporter obtained a copy of the charging documents, which allege Walker beat Keymolen and then "killed her by intentionally running her over with his car. He then dragged her lifeless body to his car, unconcerned about the witness who had the defendant at gunpoint in an attempt to keep him from leaving the scene."

Walker allegedly drove off, later dumping Keymolen's body behind a local business. The eyewitness fired several shots at the car's tires in an attempt to stop Walker from fleeing.

The charging documents called Walker's alleged actions "callous, brazen, premeditated and intentional," the paper reports.

According to police, Walker allegedly told them he never touched Keymolen, who has a 2-year-old daughter, and that he accidentally ran over her when she suddenly stepped in front of his vehicle.

But police say the eyewitness claims he heard a woman screaming for help. He ran towards her, arriving to find her on the ground, being punched in the face by Walker, who reportedly yelled, "I want all my [expletive] back."

Walker allegedly dumped the contents of the woman's purse into the street, and she walked across the street, the witness said. Walker then allegedly got back into his car and accelerated towards Keymolen, hitting her and launching her into the air. He then allegedly drove over her, exited the vehicle, placed her body in the front passenger seat, and sped off.

Police eventually caught up with Walker after a brief search of the area, arresting him without incident. They found Keymolen's body a short while later, on the ground behind a business.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Walker allegedly told police he had planned to drive Keymolen to a hospital, but pulled into a parking lot to try to revive her. He allegedly said that, in an attempt to wake her up, he slapped her in the face, bit her cheek, and punched her.

According to the Seattle Times, Walker was also charged with unlawful possession of a firearm. He was prohibited from possessing a gun because of a domestic-violence protection order issued in 2019 to protect a previous girlfriend.