A judge ruled that Zacharias Adrian Cavasos should be released to a clean-and-sober living facility under GPS monitoring and a curfew pending trial

Wash. Man Allegedly Hid Under Bed of Girl, 12, for a Month in Order to Sexually Assault Her

Prosecutors allege a 21-year-old man hid in a 12-year-old girl’s bedroom and sexually abused her for four weeks after meeting her on social media.

Zacharias Adrian Cavasos was charged with one count of sexual abuse of a minor in U.S. District Court in Portland.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Prosecutors allege that Cavasos met the girl online in December and then traveled from Washington State to Oregon's Wildhorse Resort and Casino, where he contacted her in early February.

According to federal court documents obtained by PEOPLE, he moved into the girl’s bedroom on Feb. 10.

“He had a hiding spot under [the victim’s] bed, and another hiding spot in a closet, in case anyone tried to look for him,” the document states.

The girl’s grandfather found Cavasos in their home, which is on the Umatilla Indian Reservation, on Feb. 25 and told him to leave.

“[The grandfather] watched [Cavasos] walk down the long driveway. [He] did not see [Cavasos] sneak back on the property and once again hide in [the victim’s] room,” according to court records.

Cavasos was arrested on March 11 after he was discovered in the girl’s bedroom wearing shorts, a hooded sweatshirt and no shoes. Cavasos later admitted to authorities that he knew the girl was only 12, according to the probable cause statement.

On May 6, a judge ruled that Cavasos, who has pleaded not guilty, should be released to a clean-and-sober living facility under GPS monitoring and a curfew pending trial, according to the Portland Oregonian.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

The judge said Cavasos is not allowed to have contact with the girl, or travel to Umatilla County, where she lives. The judge also ordered that Cavasos' phone and computer usage be supervised.

“I’m troubled by the allegation that despite knowing the victim’s age and the fact that he was not to return to that residence, he went back and further allegedly engaged in the same criminal conduct,’’ the judge said, the Oregonian reports. “When I started reading the nature of the allegations, I really was quite surprised by what I read, I have never been aware of anyone alleged to have been living in a 12-year-old’s bedroom for a month.’’

Cavasos’ attorney had asked for his release because of a potential COVID-19 outbreak at the Multnomah County Inverness Jail where he is being housed.