Wash. Girl, 3, Dies from 'Shaken Baby Syndrome' -- and Dad's Girlfriend Is Charged

A Washington woman is accused of shaking her boyfriend’s 3-year-old daughter to death.

Kamee Dixon, 27, has been charged with second degree murder for the death of Hazel Journey Homan, according to a Bellingham Police Department news release obtained by PEOPLE.

On Nov. 27, Dixon called police to report a possible pediatric cardiac arrest. They were told she had choked on food but when Hazel was taken to a nearby hospital, she was diagnosed with a brain bleed and hypothermia.

Her body temperature was approximately 86 degrees and she had multiple bruises and one cigarette burn on her body, the Bellingham Herald reports.

On Nov. 29, doctors told police Hazel suffered from “shaken baby syndrome.”

The following day, she died.

Hazel had been living with her father, Brandon Homan, and Dixon since June. While her father was at work, Hazel would be watched by Dixon, who was reportedly engaged to Homan. (Homan was not home at the time of the 911 call.)

During Hazel’s autopsy, the King County Medical Examiner found signs of longterm abuse, including multiple broken bones that were in various stages of healing, Q13 reports.

On Dec. 5, Dixon was arrested.

According to recently released charging documents, investigators believe the 27-year-old woman had abused Hazel for months up until her death, Q13 and the Herald report.

On Aug. 3, a family member who was babysitting Hazel photographed suspicious bruising and a healing cigarette burn on her body. Later that month, a friend was at Dixon’s house when Hazel wet herself and was punished by her future stepmother by being forced to take a cold shower.

On Oct. 2, Hazel burned her hand but did not received medical attention until almost a week later and was back at the doctor’s for a chemical burn to her eye a few weeks later.

In an interview with Q13, Hazel’s father defended Dixon, telling the station: “This is a tragic situation…I just, more than anyone, I am the father. It’s my baby girl, I want answers too. But don’t place blame.”

Dixon remains behind bars on $1 million bond.

If you suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to http://www.childhelp.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.