Wash. Dad Allegedly Kills 6-Month-Old Son, Leaves Wife Paralyzed Before Turning Gun on Himself

As the woman, who was identified on a GoFundMe campaign as Aubree Young, grieves the loss of her son, she’s also grappling with her own prognosis

By Nicole Acosta
Published on December 14, 2022 11:52 AM
Aubree Young and Kymani
Photo: GoFundMe

A Washington dad allegedly killed his 6-month-old son and left his wife paralyzed before turning the gun on himself in an incident loved ones are calling "a tragic act of domestic violence."

Authorities received a 911 call on Dec. 7 from a woman reporting that her husband had just shot their child, shot her, and then himself in their North Salmon Creek home, The Columbian reports citing the Clark County Sheriff's Office.

The gunman, who was identified by police as 42-year-old David E. Stansbury, Jr., of Vancouver, was pronounced dead at the scene, while the woman and the infant were rushed to the hospital in critical condition, according to KATU.

The baby later died in the hospital on Dec. 9 with his family by his side, KGW8 says, citing police.

Meanwhile, as the woman, who was identified on a GoFundMe campaign as Aubree Young, grieves the loss of her son, Kymani, she's also grappling with her own prognosis.

She has been left paralyzed in her legs, organizer Amy Ruth shared on the fundraising page.

"Some tragedies are beyond words and as much as we want to answer why, no amount of detail will satisfy the question," she wrote. "The family asks that the public respect their privacy as they navigate the complicated grief ahead of them."

The campaign, which has received more than $95,000 in donations as of Dec. 14, aims to help raise money for medical, funeral and other general expenses towards Aubree's future.

Authorities told The Columbian it was unknown if there was a recorded history of domestic violence in the family and did not detail what led up to the deadly shooting.

If you or anyone you know is a victim of domestic abuse, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1- (800)-799-SAFE (7233) or text "START" to 88788.

