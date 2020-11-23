Bobby Hun is being held in the King County jail after allegedly chasing his younger brother down the street with a knife and killing him

Wash. Boy, 11, Is Allegedly Fatally Stabbed by His 22-Year-Old Brother on Sidewalk Near House

A Washington family is shattered after a 22-year-old man allegedly stabbed his 11-year-old brother in the middle of the day on a sidewalk down the street from their home, according to a press release from the City of Reston Police Department.

Local station KIRO7 reports that on Saturday, Bobby Hun, 22, of Reston, allegedly stabbed his younger brother, Murphy Hun, 11.

According to King County online jail records, Bobby Hun was arrested on Saturday.

He is being held on investigation of homicide at the King County jail, the City of Reston Police Department says in a release.

He has not yet entered a plea. He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday. It is unclear whether he has retained an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

The incident unfolded just after noon, officers responding to a 911 call about a stabbing on Monroe Ave. NE found a boy laying on the sidewalk, Reston police say in the release.

“I think it’s a knife!” a man can be heard saying on a video taken at the scene, KIRO 7 reports.

In the video, police can be seen dragging a shirtless man away from a neighbor’s yard, where officers tended to the boy who was lying on the lawn, covered in blood, KIRO 7 reports.

“This wasn’t a blade,” neighbor Thomas Roundtree, who called 911, told KIRO7. “It was an 11-inch kitchen knife. I knew right away it wasn’t good.”

The incident started when Hun allegedly threatened Murphy at their home.

Hun then allegedly chased Murphy down the street for about a block before catching him and attacking him, police say in the release.

Murphy was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

As police continue to investigate, the boy’s family is grappling with the death of the sixth-grader who was known for being friendly and respectful, KIRO7 reports.

“Bobby loved Murphy a lot,” she said.

“This is the side of him we did not see coming,” his aunt, Thu Carpenter, told the outlet.

On Saturday, Bobby had a virtual visit with his psychiatrist and seemed agitated afterward, Hak told KIRO7.

Even though he was on medication for his mental illness, he seemed “out of control,” KIRO 7 reported.

“Some medication doesn’t work on him,” Hak told the outlet.

Hak said she asked her younger son to try to help her calm Hun, who was getting increasingly worked up, KIRO7 reports.

At that point, Hun raced into the kitchen where he grabbed a knife and began chasing Murphy, Hak told the outlet.

“I said ‘Murphy, run out of house!’" she told KIRO7. “He was panicked because he didn’t know what to do.”

Hak tried to restrain Hun, who allegedly ran after the boy.

“He only 11 years old,” Hak told KIRO7.