Former 'Disgruntled Employee' Allegedly Shoots Two Walmart Colleagues to Death, Taken Into Custody

A “disgruntled employee” fatally shot two colleagues at a Mississippi Walmart before being wounded by a responding officer and taken into custody Tuesday morning, according to police.

Shortly after 6:30 a.m., Southaven police responded to a 911 call regarding an active shooter at the superstore. Upon arrival, officers found the suspect outside in the parking lot, where they exchanged gunfire.

The unidentified suspected shot one officer, who was saved by his bulletproof vest, and was wounded by the other.

There were 60 employees inside the store when the shooting began. The two victims were “senselessly murdered,” Southaven Police Chief Macon Moore said during a press conference.

“These people were doing the same thing that you and I do every day, showing up for work in an attempt to provide for their families, then became the victims of a senseless violent act,” Moore said.

The still unnamed suspect was taken into custody and transported to a local hospital to be treated for injuries.

Hours later, a bomb squad responded to the scene in regards to a suspicious page. It is unclear whether anyone dangerous was found inside and whether the package is connected to the incident.

Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating the officer-involved aspect of the shooting while the Southaven police investigates the shooting.

Two weeks before Tuesday morning’s shooting, both the police and fire department underwent active shooting trainings.