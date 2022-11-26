Coworker Says Walmart Shooter Seemed to Target Certain People, Authorities Found 'Death Note'

The Walmart employee who shot and killed six people on Tuesday in Virginia appeared to target certain people, according to one coworker, and police say he stored a note on his phone titled "death note."

Team leader Andre Bing, who the Chesapeake Police Department identified as the man who killed six Walmart co-workers before he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, did so Tuesday after 10 p.m. Around 50 people were in the store at the time, and victims have since been identified as Randy Blevins, 70; Brian Pendleton, 38; Kellie Pyle, 52; Tyneka Johnson, 22; Lorenzo Gamble, 43; and Fernando Chavez-Barron, 16.

Walmart employee Jessica Wilczewski has since told the Associated Press — which reports six people were also wounded in the shooting — that Bing's methods seemed targeted. "The way he was acting — he was going hunting," Wilczewski said. "The way he was looking at people's faces and the way he did what he did, he was picking people out."

Mass Shooting At Chesapeake, Virginia Walmart. Zach D Roberts/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Wilczewski told the AP that she only worked at the Chesapeake Walmart for five days. After hiding under a table as one coworker advised her to, Wilczewski said Bing, 31, instructed her to leave, saying "Jessie, go home."

As Wilczewski recalled, Bing "made sure who he wanted dead, was dead" and that he "shot dead bodies that were already dead" to "make sure" that they didn't survive the attack.

Another worker at the store, Briana Tyler, said that Bing instead seemed to fire at random. She told the AP that she had been working at the Walmart location for two months, and other workers called Bing "the manager to look out for." Tyler remembered a group of 15 to 20 people entering the break room on Tuesday before the team leader began shooting. "He was just shooting all throughout the room. It didn't matter who he hit," Tyler said.

Coworker Nathan Sinclair, who left his job earlier in the month, told the AP that Bing was known for being "verbally hostile" on the job.

The Chesapeake Police Department revealed in an update Friday that Bing left a note on his phone, which detectives located after the shooting via forensic analysis. Authorities also discovered that he used a 9mm handgun that he purchased from a local store Tuesday morning.

Titled "death note," Bing accuses coworkers of mistreating him before he claimed he was "led by the Satan." The note is redacted in several places, in an effort to protect the identities of specific people. In it, the shooter wrote that he wishes he could "start over from scratch" and blames his parents for not paying attention to his "social deficits."

"I was harassed by idiots with low intelligence and a lack of wisdom," Bing wrote. "The associates gave me evil twisted grins, mocked me and celebrated my downfall the last day."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up forPEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

While a memorial took place at the store's parking lot on Wednesday, Wilczewski told the AP that she couldn't attend. "I wrote a letter and I wanted to put it out there," she said. "I wrote to the ones I watched die. And I said that I'm sorry I wasn't louder. I'm sorry you couldn't feel my touch. But you weren't alone."

In a release from the police department, Mayor Rick West has invited community members to an additional vigil, taking place at the City Park on Monday.

"I know this community, and I know it well. And I know that we will come together and lend a helping hand to the victims' families," West shared in a clip. "We share this burden together, and we'll be stronger for it."

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives is helping local police with an investigation, the Washington D.C. office of the bureau stated on Twitter.