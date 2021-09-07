In a video viewed by over 3 million, a man wearing a Waffle House employee uniform is seen fighting with a male customer

Waffle House Goes Viral on Founding Anniversary After Fight Breaks Out in Georgia Restaurant

Waffle House has gone viral after a brutal brawl broke out at a Georgia location on the diner's founding anniversary.

On Sunday, Twitter account ATL Uncensored posted a video of a man dressed in a Waffle House employee uniform fighting a man in an orange t-shirt at the restaurant's Buford Highway address. The clip has received over 3.2 million views and 42,000 likes as of Tuesday morning.

Waffle House did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The incident comes as the southern breakfast eatery celebrates its 66th anniversary after first opening in Avondale Estates, GA.

In the viral clip, two women are seen arguing with the man in the orange t-shirt while at the counter. One of the women can be heard telling the man, "You should have never said that to us."

As the verbal dispute continues in the clip, that's when a different man — the individual who appears to be a Waffle House employee — attempts to deescalate the situation by trying to escort the man, who had been arguing with the women, out of the establishment.

However, his efforts were not successful, and a fist fight erupts between himself and the man in the orange t-shirt. The video ends with an intense tussle.