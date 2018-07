How the Horror in Waco Unfolded — Killing Dozens — and the Rise of a New Group Leader Years Later

This year marks the 25th anniversary of one of the deadliest law enforcement altercations in American history, when members of the Branch Davidians, a religious group under the leadership of self-proclaimed prophet David Koresh, clashed with agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives at the cult’s Mount Carmel Center compound outside Waco, Texas.

A gun battle on Feb. 28, 1993, led to a 51-day siege that ended when an inferno erupted at the 77-acre property. In total, four federal agents were killed along with more than 80 Branch Davidians, including 25 children and Koresh.

Here is a look back at how the horror unfolded.