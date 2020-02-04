W. Va. Mom Asked 2 Daughters to Find Kittens Under Bed but Then Shot Both Girls, Killing 1

Go Fund Me

Today, the process begins to find jurors in West Virginia to decide the fate of a 47-year-old mother who, in 2018, shot her two young daughters, killing one of them.

PEOPLE confirms a jury will be assembled today inside a Berkeley County courtroom to determine Julie Orellana’s sentence for murdering her 8-year-old daughter, Eliza, and shooting her 11-year-old daughter, Olivia.

Once picked, the jury will consider whether Orellana should receive mercy after pleading guilty less than a month ago to single counts of murder and attempted murder.

West Virginia State Police responded to Orellana’s Gerrardstown residence on September 20, 2018, after a neighbor called 911 moments after Olivia ran up to her home bleeding from a gunshot wound to her leg.

According to investigators, Orellana lured Eliza and Olivia to an upstairs room, telling them kittens had become stuck under the bed.

Online records obtained by PEOPLE confirm the three reached the bedroom, and Orellana opened fire.

Image zoom Julie Orellana West Virginia State Police

Olivia told police she managed to escape through the bedroom window.

Orellana fled the scene soon after the shooting, eventually abandoning her SUV.

Investigators eventually discovered little Eliza on the living room floor, dead from multiple stab and gunshot wounds to the neck, chest, back, and abdomen.

No motive for the crime has been disclosed.

Orellana was initially indicted on murder, attempted murder, malicious assault and use of a firearm during a felony charges.

She pleaded guilty to the murder and attempted murder counts on January 9.

During today’s mercy hearing, Circuit Judge Michael Lorensen will charge the jury with deciding whether Orellana can apply for parole after 15 years behind bars or if she should spend the rest of her life in prison.