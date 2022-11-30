W. Va. Mom of Five Allegedly Beaten to Death by Her Newlywed Husband After Fighting on Thanksgiving

Police say Marissa Dawson died from 'major facial trauma'

By Elaine Aradillas
Published on November 30, 2022 05:22 PM
Marissa Dawson
A 35-year-old man was arrested for the death of his wife after police say he admitted to killing her, according to a criminal complaint reviewed by PEOPLE.

At about 9 a.m. Friday, the day after Thanksgiving, Alderson Police responded to a call for an unresponsive woman.

They discovered Marissa Dawson who was deceased and "sustained major facial trauma," police stated in the complaint.

"[I]t appeared the subject was thrown through the residence and striking what appeared to be her head on several items in the residence," it stated in the complaint.

Law enforcement searched the home and found bloody clothing and noted it appeared Marissa's clothes had been changed, according to the documents.

Officials noticed Marissa's car was missing from the scene and began a citywide search for her 2016 Infinity. They quickly located the vehicle, which was driven by Zachary Dawson.

Police noticed blood on Zachary's clothing, necklace, hands and inside the vehicle, according to the complaint.

zachary dawson
West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation

During an interview with Zachary, police allege he admitting to "striking" his wife during an argument the night before, and allegedly told police he killed her.

"Subject stated after striking his wife, he blacked out and when he came to, he knew that he had messed up," police stated in the complaint. "Subject admitted he changed her clothes to have clean clothes on her."

Marissa was the mother of five children, who were not home at the time of the argument, West Virginia's MetroNews reported. The couple was married on Oct. 24, the outlet reported.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Greenbrier County Prosecutor Patrick Via told MetroNews that the investigation is ongoing. "It's my understanding that there was a very consequential amount of blood at the scene as well as articles of clothing that were gathered by the investigators," Via told the outlet. "All of those facts have been or will be gathered by the investigators and supplied to me through briefings as well as through a complete written report of the investigation."

Dawson is currently being held without bond in Southern Regional Jail, according to online jail records. It was unclear whether he retained an attorney to speak on his behalf.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

